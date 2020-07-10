Franklin County combats COVID impacts as tourism begins slow process of recovery

With Virginia now in Phase 3 of reopening, Franklin County officials are looking forward to an uptick in tourism and marketing within the county.
“Locally, I feel that we are seeing a recovery toward an emerging new normal,” said Franklin County Director of Tourism David Rotenizer. “Through this, we know that the rapid downward spiral has slowed – a sense of a new reality has emerged. People have a sense of ‘cabin fever’ and are anxious to get out and about again.”
The county, in collaboration with the towns of Rocky Mount and Boones Mill, is seeking tourism marketing recovery funds from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The theme for the funding is “WanderLove,” which focuses on the concept of a road trip, Rotenizer said.
“People are wanting and anxious to get out, yet are being cautious,” he said. “Wide open spaces and outdoor recreation are key ingredients to such a road trip, along with small towns, authentic and quaint experiences. Franklin County is well-positioned to serve this ideal offering.”
One such offering is the Blue Ridge Parkway, which was recently reopened to visitors.
“Franklin County is proud to be a community along the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Rotenizer said. “This fact leverages us into a world-renowned tourism asset — ‘America’s Favorite Scenic Drive.’ ”
Heavy rains in May caused significant damage to two stretches of the parkway’s corridor, rendering them closed until further notice.
“Thank goodness Franklin County’s crown jewel along the parkway remains open,” Rotenizer said.
He speaks of the Smart View Recreation Area which reopened June 26. The 500-acre tract includes 2.6 miles of hiking trails and a picnic area with restroom facilities. A highlight of the area is a preserved, 1890s log home.
Rotenizer said that throughout the pandemic and during stay-at-home order, tourism partners were realizing that a new reality has emerged through vacationing and the way people feel about travel.
“It may take a while before urban areas are targeted as destinations,” he said. “However, small towns and rural areas may drive greater traffic. Most of the initial traffic will be more on a regional level before long distance travel takes hold. Airlines, bus tours, meetings and conferences will see more of a challenge in the immediate future. So, with these factors in consideration, Franklin County has the potential to see growth in the early recovery phase.”
To aid in that growth, Franklin County’s tourism office was recently awarded a $25,000 grant, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, Friends of the Franklin County Public Library and Westlake Cinema from Virginia Tourism Corporation.
“We were also awarded three additional grants as a partner with other tourism programs, including Bedford County, Carroll County, Giles County, Patrick County, Wytheville, the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and the Fish Virginia First freshwater fishing initiative,” Rotenizer said. “By default, the deployment and implementation of these grant projects will likely fit into the recovery phase — just by virtue of timing.”
Statewide, nationally and even internationally, the tourism industry is looking forward to a global recovery phase.
“I am listening to various tourism professionals from around the world,” Rotenizer said. “No matter where we are located, it’s the same language – getting through this and getting our feet on the ground at the other side. If there is one thing which has emerged through all of this, it’s an incredible spirit of teamwork and collaboration. It really tugs on your heart with the outpouring of goodwill and mutual support within and across our community, and beyond.”
Rotenizer said the coronavirus pandemic has caused a massive social form of trauma and life may never be the same as before.
“The rate of recovery with tourism will likely be gradual,” he said. “People need to warm up to the new realities. A great many people have lost their jobs or have witnessed a decrease of income. It will take time for them to bounce back. Incremental is likely the trend to see.”
Social distancing will also likely stay put for a while, he added, with attractions, restaurants, retail and lodging having to adopt strategies for keeping surfaces and environments safe.
“The ‘new normal’ is likely here to stay,” Rotenizer said. “How and what shape it takes is anyone’s guess. We will all need to learn and experience new behaviors. This will be a massive learning curve on many levels. As a society, we are all starting to get our feet back on the ground, which will likely continue to improve.”
Rotenizer said he believes tourism to be a resilient industry and, when given the chance, it will prove its resilience.
“Virginia’s great outdoors and historic landmarks miss you, but they understand pausing recreational travel for a while,” he said. “When the coronavirus crisis subsides and vacation planning resumes, they’ll still be there, eager to share their scenic beauty and historic charm.”