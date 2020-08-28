Franklin County creates financial relief program for those impacted by COVID-19

From STAFF REPORTS
Franklin County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for some financial assistance from the county.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has set aside $300,000 in CARES Act funding to assist local residents financially impacted by COVID-19. Franklin County citizens who have been laid-off, furloughed or experienced a reduction in hours due to COVID-19 may be eligible to apply for funds to assist with past due rent, mortgage and/or utility payments.
The Franklin County Safety Net Program is funded through a grant received from the United States Treasury through the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be used in conjunction with other resources made available by the state. The county has partnered with United Way of Roanoke Valley, the Franklin County Department of Social Services and STEP, Inc. to manage and distribute these funds.
“It is important for the county to expand access to this important safety net funding for local families hard hit by the current pandemic, and we are proud to provide funding that will help keep families in their homes and keep the lights on and water running. As a community, we must work together to help our neighbors impacted by this outbreak and its effects,” said Leland Mitchell, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “We’re grateful to have partners who are well-positioned to work alongside us in these efforts.”
Franklin County Economic Development Director Mike Burnette said the program is not modeled after any other community specifically, but knew of other communities that were considering similar programs.
“We have been hearing anecdotally that there is a real need for help on behalf of Franklin County citizens and the board of supervisors was determined to do what they could to help people during these very hard times,” Burnette said. “In addition, this became a priority due to the fact that state moratoriums on evictions and utility shutoffs were in danger of lapsing.”
Individuals and families who have been financially impacted by the pandemic may qualify for assistance. The county has set aside $225,000 to assist with utility bills, specifically water, sewer and electricity. An additional $75,000 is reserved to assist those with past due rent or mortgage obligations and will be used in conjunction with similar funding from the commonwealth.
The Franklin County Department of Social Services will screen applicants for funds related to utility bills while STEP, Inc. will be responsible for funds related to past due rent and mortgage payments. United Way of Roanoke Valley will act as the program manager of the fund and will administer the overall Franklin County Safety Net program on behalf of the county.
“Many of our neighbors are suffering after losing their jobs or having their hours cut. We know that securing basic needs is critical to family financial stability and our community’s overall recovery,” said Pamela Chitwood of United Way of Roanoke Valley.
Applicants must be residents of Franklin County, have been laid-off, furloughed or experienced a reduction in hours due to COVID-19, and must provide a late notice related to their rent/mortgage or utility bills. Leases, mortgages or bills must be in the applicant’s name, total gross income and all members of the household must be listed on the application.
Funds are available on a first come, first served basis with applications being taken until Dec. 15 or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.
Franklin County residents can call the Department of Social Services at 238-4697 for more information.
The program launched Aug. 21, but Burnette said he did not have any numbers on applications yet. He added that STEP, Inc. and DSS had both received “significant number” of calls related to the program.
