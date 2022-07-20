Franklin County Democratic Committee gives awards at annual potluck

On July 7, the Franklin County Democratic Committee held its annual potluck dinner at the Pig River Community Center, in Rocky Mount.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the recipients of The Rev. and Mrs. McKinley Hamilton Award and the Jo Shively Service Award.

The Rev. and Mrs. McKinley Hamilton Award was given to area resident Susan Hughes for her numerous contributions to charitable organizations in the community. The Rev. and Mrs. McKinley Hamilton Award honors someone who involves others in improving the community in much the same way as the Hamilton’s promoted education, political involvement and faith.

The Jo Shivley Award was bestowed on Daphne Jamison for her long work within the Democratic Party and her work in water and soil conservation. The Jo Shively Service Award honors someone who works for some years at all levels of political activity in Franklin County including personal example, individual campaigns, local party activities and the like.

The special guest speaker was Taysha DeVaughan, Virginia’s Congressional candidate for the 9th District.

DeVaughn discussed her passion for serving the people of Southwest Virginia in the 9th District and how the issues as in housing, transportation and jobs unites and bonds no matter party affiliation. Sharing the core message of unity in confronting these issues is what she’ll be working for in Washington, she said.

For more information, contact the Franklin County Democratic Committee at fcdemocratsva@gmail.com or 540-238-7307.

-Submitted by Reed Dillon