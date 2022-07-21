Franklin County deputy's patrol car struck on side of U.S. 220

An unoccupied Franklin County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck by a car Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

The collision occurred at 5:54 p.m. in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode Highway (U.S. 220) just north of the Henry County line, according to a news release.

The county deputy had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle when his patrol car was hit by a Scion.

The deputy was not inside the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. But the driver of the Scion was injured in the collision and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

State police could not provide additional details about the incident on Thursday.