Franklin County Family YMCA to host two concerts

The first concert in the music series is Nov. 6, followed by a holiday-themed concert Dec. 6.

“Ricky Ellis and the Banjo Mites, which are an award-winning bluegrass band are coming in November,” Fansler said. “We also have Bubba Chandler coming in and Mary Butterworth Prillaman coming in as some of our special guests. In December, it is the Last Illusions, which is the Southwest Virginia tribute band to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We are going to have a huge light show with them.”

Proceeds from the music series will go toward the Y’s operating fund. In addition to feeling the impact of the pandemic, the YMCA has had to put a new roof on the gym this year. The facility is still offering services and classes to the community as well.

“We are also working with our Rocky Mount location with the gap program,” Fansler said. “Which is helping students on the gap days off of school. We have got extra tutors in there. Verizon, who is also sponsoring the music, has been a phenomenal sponsor this year. They are donating hotspots for our gap program.”

Fansler said the concerts will be a benefit for the YMCA, which has seen a decline in the number of visitors in recent months. “A lot of people who are functioning and dealing with COVID-19 still don’t feel comfortable going to the gym,” she said.