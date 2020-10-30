Franklin County Family YMCA to host two concerts

The Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake location recently scrapped its original plans for a fall fundraiser due to COVID-19. Instead of its annual Oktoberfest event, a two-part concert was recently scheduled with the first night of music coming Nov. 6.
“We decided to figure out how to have a great fall event and still work within the guidelines,” said Andrea Fansler, director of the YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake facility.
Guests can purchase an entire table that includes six seats or buy individual seats for each of the concerts. Tables will be 10 feet apart at the concerts, which will be on the YMCA’s tennis courts where there is extra ventilation, Fansler said.
The Y will sanitize restrooms regularly and instead of a walk-up area to purchase drinks, servers will walk around with carts from table to table to minimize contact and keep social distancing a priority, Fansler said.
“We always sponsor an event every year for the YMCA and that has traditionally been Oktoberfest,” said Gretchen Tipps, The Willard Companies’ marketing director. “Last year Oktoberfest was the Fit Fest, and this year we were going to go back to Oktoberfest and the problem was COVID-19. Andrea [Fansler] and I put our heads together, but she really came up with the idea to do it this way. This will allow people to get together but remain socially distant. It will allow people to enjoy music but not be cramped into a small space.”
The first concert in the music series is Nov. 6, followed by a holiday-themed concert Dec. 6.
“Ricky Ellis and the Banjo Mites, which are an award-winning bluegrass band are coming in November,” Fansler said. “We also have Bubba Chandler coming in and Mary Butterworth Prillaman coming in as some of our special guests. In December, it is the Last Illusions, which is the Southwest Virginia tribute band to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We are going to have a huge light show with them.”
Proceeds from the music series will go toward the Y’s operating fund. In addition to feeling the impact of the pandemic, the YMCA has had to put a new roof on the gym this year. The facility is still offering services and classes to the community as well.
“We are also working with our Rocky Mount location with the gap program,” Fansler said. “Which is helping students on the gap days off of school. We have got extra tutors in there. Verizon, who is also sponsoring the music, has been a phenomenal sponsor this year. They are donating hotspots for our gap program.”
Fansler said the concerts will be a benefit for the YMCA, which has seen a decline in the number of visitors in recent months. “A lot of people who are functioning and dealing with COVID-19 still don’t feel comfortable going to the gym,” she said.
While Fansler said she understands people’s concerns, she and other YMCA staff are working to make sure the facility is as safe and sanitary as possible for members coming to exercise as well as those coming to enjoy the upcoming concerts.
During the bluegrass show Nov. 6, Porterhouse Catering and BBQ will provide food for sale, and during the Last Illusions event, Farmhouse Catering will sell food.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the shows or to make a donation can contact the YMCA at 721-9622.
