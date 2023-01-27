Franklin County farmer receives 10-year service award

Franklin County farmer Scott Sink was recognized for 10 years of service on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors earlier this month. He was also recently reelected to a sixth two-year term as the organization’s vice president.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor presented him with an award at a Farm Bureau meeting in Richmond on Jan. 24.

Sink chairs the VFBF National Affairs Committee, is a member of the VFBF AgPAC board of trustees and serves on the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability board of directors.

He is a past chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee and past board member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

Additionally, he is a past president of Franklin County Farm Bureau.

Sink also is a past member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Federal Deficit Task Force and a past vice chairman of the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee.

He and his wife, Mendy, were the 2010 recipients of the AFBF Excellence in Agriculture Award. They operate SES Agricultural Enterprises, which produces beef cattle and hay and offers agricultural services and agritourism attractions. They also own Hethwood Market in Blacksburg, where they sell locally grown produce and provide catering services. Sink holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech.

The Sinks have two daughters, Mekinsley and Mehailyn.