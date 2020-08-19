Franklin County food banks are searching for volunteers

Local food banks around Franklin County are reaching out for volunteers to help keep their operations afloat.
Heavenly Manna, the second largest food bank in the county, has seen a decline in volunteerism recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of the regular volunteers are retired and in the age bracket most affected by COVID-19,” said United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Pamela Chitwood, who is the associate director of community impact for Franklin County. “So, that is a big piece of the problem in that those volunteers are taking more precautions. They are staying home and trying to stay safe and healthy. We value them, but we also want them to be healthy and to look out for their safety.”
Heavenly Manna, located in Rocky Mount, is one of four food banks in the county.
Though Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta and the Agape Center in Smith Mountain Lake have managed to stay afloat, His Cupboard food bank in Boones Mill was recently contemplating closing its doors due to lack of volunteers.
“The food banks are needing help with unloading trucks, sorting food and preparing boxes to go back out into the community,” Chitwood said.
Food banks have encountered an increase in need due to the rise in unemployment, Chitwood added.
“The unemployment rate has risen, and there has been an increase in jobs being shut down and companies having to close for 14 days due to COVID,” she said. “We’ve also encountered people that are finding themselves sick.”
Even so, she said that the increase in donations has been steady.
“There has also been a blessing in that we are seeing an increase in donations, which is good,” Chitwood said. “That increase in donations is another reason we are in need of more volunteers to help prepare all those items to be distributed.”
Heavenly Manna hands out food on Mondays only, but spends two to three days a week preparing for Mondays.
“We are serving monthly boxes,” explained Chitwood. “They are not meant to feed a family for an entire month, but rather to supplement their food supply for a month.”
Heavenly Manna normally serves 75 to 80 families a week, but now sees up to 140 families per week.
While under Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency, Virginia has temporarily waived income restrictions where they apply to food bank assistance.
“Anyone who goes to a food bank can be served,” Chitwood said, “but we are not sure how long that waiver will last.”
Food banks are still required to enter income and family household size into the state’s database.
“We still have to ask all the pertinent questions and we still have to report this data to the state but, as of now, there is no restriction on who can be served,” Chitwood said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer with a local food bank must wear a mask. Gloves are being provided and temperatures are being taken.
“COVID has changed all the rules,” Chitwood said. “We have to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe, from the volunteers to everyone that is visiting.”
Potential volunteers are asked to call the food banks the week before they wish to volunteer so that plans can be made.
“We do need to coordinate the volunteers,” Chitwood said. “Calling in advance helps us to determine where each volunteer would be best suited for each particular day. We get a lot more done when we’re able to stagger the volunteers to cover each need.”
