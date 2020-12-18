Franklin County given strong financial report in recent audit

While the future impact of COVID-19 on state and local governments is still unknown, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors were praised for the county’s current financial performance at a meeting Tuesday.
Corbin Stone, an accountant with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, provided supervisors with the county’s audit report for the 2019-20 fiscal year. He said this was an unusual year due to COVID-19, which created uncertainty.
“That being said, the county’s in pretty good financial shape,” Stone said.
The county’s financial strength was reaffirmed with positive reports last month from credit rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poors. The agencies listed the county’s sizable tax base, conservative financial management and healthy financial reserves as reasons to give the county a strong credit rating.
This month Franklin County refinanced $29 million of existing bonds for previous county projects, including construction of Windy Gap Elementary School, the county landfill and the county’s E-911 radio system. The refinance will recognize more than $1 million in savings over the remaining terms of the debt, according to a press release provided at Tuesday’s meeting.
The county also sold bonds to permanently finance $16 million of the previous interim financing of Summit View Business Park. The new financing will provide the county with nearly $3 million in lower debt payments during the life of the 20-year loan, the release said.
When discussing the county’s finances at Tuesday’s meeting, Stone said Franklin County was making positive strides to lower its debt. “Your debt is really in check when we compare it against other localities in the commonwealth,” he said.
New Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs was also introduced to supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting. A longtime employee of Franklin County Public Schools, Cobbs called being named as superintended a great honor.
“I take this responsibility very seriously because my number one responsibility is to ensure that our students are educated at a level that they can go out in the world and thrive,” Cobbs said.
Chairman and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell congratulated Cobbs on her new position as superintendent. “We want to extend best wishes to you and your success, and we just want to say welcome and thank you.”
