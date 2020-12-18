Franklin County given strong financial report in recent audit

While the future impact of COVID-19 on state and local governments is still unknown, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors were praised for the county’s current financial performance at a meeting Tuesday.

Corbin Stone, an accountant with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, provided supervisors with the county’s audit report for the 2019-20 fiscal year. He said this was an unusual year due to COVID-19, which created uncertainty.

“That being said, the county’s in pretty good financial shape,” Stone said.

The county’s financial strength was reaffirmed with positive reports last month from credit rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poors. The agencies listed the county’s sizable tax base, conservative financial management and healthy financial reserves as reasons to give the county a strong credit rating.

This month Franklin County refinanced $29 million of existing bonds for previous county projects, including construction of Windy Gap Elementary School, the county landfill and the county’s E-911 radio system. The refinance will recognize more than $1 million in savings over the remaining terms of the debt, according to a press release provided at Tuesday’s meeting.