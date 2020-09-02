Franklin County High School grad gifts books to local students

While Whitney Cummins left the area after her 1993 Franklin County High School graduation, she has not forgotten where she came from.
The daughter of Richard and Debbie McDaniel of Boones Mill, Cummins now lives in Frederick County, Maryland with her husband and three children.
Cummins graduated from Longwood University with an undergraduate degree in English and secondary education and went on to earn a master’s degree in organizational development, learning and change management from Colorado State University. Afterwards, she worked in corporate-based business training.
With her entrepreneurial spirit, Cummins went on to start the Cummins Leadership Foundation in 2016, achieving nonprofit status in May 2017. She leads the foundation as its chief empowerment officer. The foundation’s mission is to help children in rural and remote areas one book at a time.
To carry out the mission, Cummins visits lots of schools, donating thousands of books.
“I am a lover of literacy and want to ensure every child has a book at home,” Cummins said. “I love to give books and how it makes me feel.”
While at FCHS, Cummins was active in student leadership and with the school newspaper. She credits teachers and those activities with preparing her for the work she is doing. “I still carry those principles,” she said, adding that she still has a bookmark given to her by her English teacher Lisa Angle in 1990.
Last year all pre-K and kindergarten students in Franklin County’s elementary schools received a book. This year, all first and fourth graders will receive a book. Between this year and last, the foundation will have given elementary students about 2,000 books.
Each school had its own festive book party last year when students received their books; however, with COVID-19, there won’t be book parties this year. Each school will determine how and when the books will be handed out.
Cummins said the foundation is trying to help rural communities and more at-risk children by making sure everyone has a book, especially with reduced library hours during COVID-19.
Brenda Muse, director of curriculum and instruction for FCPS, and Cummins started working together early last year.
“This is the only organization known of to make a donation of books this large,” Muse said. “Every principal in this county knows Whitney’s name.”
Rocky Mount Elementary School Principal Dr. Lisa Newell offered praise for Cummins and the foundation.
“Cummins Leadership Foundation has been a generous supporter of our school for years,” Newell said. “They are eager to encourage teachers and give books and other educational materials to our children. Acts of generosity like this from our community give tremendous support and appreciation to our teachers and encourage our students and families.”
The foundation began serving Rocky Mount Elementary School in the fall of 2017, Cummins said. “In addition to books, games and teacher/classroom supplies, we have also supported the Geek Girls Club, donated a My Little Library that is on their school grounds, and we have supported their STEM Night the past couple years.”
Cummins added, “It’s important to give back to where you came from. Your roots will never escape you.”
