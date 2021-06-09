Franklin County High School senior a winner in TV broadcasting

SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization that Anderson described as “a program built around funding for career and technical education classes.” Anderson is the student president of the SkillsUSA Virginia association.

The daughter of Jesse Anderson, the wrestling coach at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School, and Kelly Anderson, chief financial officer at Surrey Precision Tools in Bassett, Abby Anderson discovered her knack for broadcasting in her junior year, when she starting taking Kilinski’s classes.

“I enjoy the creativity it allows me to express,” she said.

“I’ve had some great students come through my program, but Abby is the most naturally talented one who has come through,” Kilinski said. “She’s not really afraid of anything, as far as getting on TV or doing interviews. She just has that personality that shines through.”

Once a month, Anderson produced — in the television producer sense — a lip-sync video that got shared during morning announcements. “We went around the school and got teachers and students alike to lip sync to popular music,” she said. “It was always a well loved thing around campus. I really enjoyed putting that together.”