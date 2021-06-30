 Skip to main content
Franklin County Historical Society to offer outdoor expo

The Coke & Shine Exposition on the Franklin County Historical Society grounds will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No admission charge, donations appreciation. Parking across the street or next door.

View exhibits in the museum annex and have a look at the new 2021 moonshine T-shirts. Other likker related goodies will be offered for sale under the tent. Sorry, the main museum is not yet open. Drawing Saturday at 2 for a numbered Carol Yopp print titled "The Law Won - Sometimes" featuring a couple illegal moonshiners in government custody. Parking across the street or next door. Tickets available until the time of the drawing for $5 each.

The history museum is at 460 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. For more information, leave a message at 540-483-1890.

