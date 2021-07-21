Franklin County Humane Society receives $7,500 grant

The Franklin County Humane Society recently announced a $7,500 grant investment from Petco Love to support lifesaving work for animals in Franklin County and surrounding communities.

Petco Love is a nonprofit organization that invests in adoption and medical care programs for pets. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, its has invested $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, it has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Franklin County Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. We will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“This investment by Petco Love will support our ability to implement a shelter data management system and will improve our efficiency and data management. It will provide better record keeping for the pets in our care and better data reporting which is essential for planning and saving pets lives,” said Donna Essig, president of Franklin County Humane Society.