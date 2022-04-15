Franklin County JAM awarded $1K grant

Franklin County JAM has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship Committee.

“Your JAM program and so many others like it provide countless numbers of children with an otherwise unaffordable opportunity to learn to play and love traditional music,” Diane and Lou Morrison, officials from the committee, said in a letter to Franklin County JAM.

Franklin County JAM, which is run in partnership with the Smith Mountain Arts Council, will hold an end of semester performance on April 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Gereau Center in Rocky Mount. The public is welcome to attend the free performance.