Franklin County launches second round of aid for businessess

Franklin County began accepting applications for its second round of Small Business Recovery Grant funding this week.
The board of supervisors set aside $500,000 for this round of grants, which is funded by the CARES Act money the county received from the federal government. Supervisors set aside $500,000 for the first round of the grant program that ran from July 20 through Aug. 14.
Vince Copenhaver, who has been overseeing the application process for Franklin County, said during round one the county received a total of 127 applications requesting a little more than $548,000. He said 10 businesses were not eligible, so the total disbursed was $478,308. Unused funds from the first round will carry forward to round two.
The new round of grant funding is for full-time, self-employed business owners (sole proprietors) and for businesses with employees that did not receive a grant in the first round of funding. One-time grants of up to $2,500 for full-time, self-employed business owners and up to $10,000 for businesses with employees are being provided to offset business impacts during the pandemic. The grant program will be administered by the Industrial Development Authority of Franklin County with assistance from Franklin County. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 9.
Within local allocations of federal CARES coronavirus relief funds, localities are permitted to use the funds for small business grants. Specifically, the U.S. Treasury’s guidance memo stated that localities may provide “grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.” The memo also said that localities may develop “a grant program to benefit small businesses that close voluntarily to promote social distancing measures or that are affected by decreased customer demand as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Franklin County Economic Development Director Mike Burnette said in a Sept. 3 press release the county “values its small businesses and the positive impact they have on the local economy. The County desires to use a portion of these funds to assist those businesses hit hardest by the forced economic shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
