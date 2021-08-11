Franklin County looks to expand public water to 'Southlake'

Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now the regional water authority is setting its sights on the southern side of Smith Mountain Lake as its next area of expansion.
Mike McEvoy joined a work session with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors last month to discuss the potential for growth in the Union Hall area that encompasses the southern portion of Smith Mountain Lake.
The discussion included possible paths to extend water lines from Westlake to reach the Union Hall area as well as ways to split funding between the county and water authority.
No decisions were made at the meeting concerning the path of any future public water lines or funding by supervisors. There was agreement to have McEvoy provide a cost analysis of the potential routes to be presented at a future meeting.
While it may take several years to extend water lines into Union Hall, the district’s representative Tommy Cundiff sees it as a potential boost for the community. The area hasn’t seen the same level of growth as the eastern and western sides of the lake have experienced in the past.
“Southlake is ready to be born,” Cundiff said of the potential of the water lines.
Bringing public water to Union Hall is one of Cundiff’s top goals as supervisors. He said other goals include building a new facility for the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, finding land to create a public beach park on that side of the lake and creating a new village plan for the community to help focus growth in the community in the coming years.
Efforts are already underway in the county to create a new Union Hall Village Plan. The first plan was adopted in 2014. Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said a village plan will help in developing a public water system for the community in the future.
A plan may be needed sooner than anticipated if the county decides to use funds from the American Rescue Plan signed into law earlier this year. Sandy said the county is expected to receive more than $10 million in relief funds that could potentially be used to expand public water in the county.
The Western Virginia Water Authority does have some presence in the Union Hall area already. They control the water systems at multiple communities around the lake including Waters Edge. McEvoy said bringing a water line from the Westlake area could help in connecting those systems that are currently using wells to draw water.
There are currently a few possible options for bringing public water to Union Hall, McEvoy said. One of the more expensive routes would be to construct a line under Smith Mountain Lake. One proposed plan would construct a line from Scruggs Road across the lake to Dillards Hill Road in Union Hall.
While the water line would be unique, McEvoy admitted that it would likely be impractical due to the potential costs. He estimated it could cost well more than $20 million to construct.
McEvoy said a more practical solution would be to connect a new water line from Scruggs Road onto Brooks Mill Road and then onto Virginia 40 to Union Hall. The route would allow homes and neighborhoods along the way to connect to public water and possibly help in developing those communities as well.
“That’s probably the most likely alternative,” McEvoy said.
While less expensive than going under the lake, McEvoy said it would still be a slow and costly process. He estimated the cost of extending the water line would equate to approximately $1 million per mile or around $12 million.
Until the water lines can be extended to reach Union Hall, McEvoy said a separate water system can be created for the community. That system can come from a new water storage tank or even a new water treatment plant that draws water from Smith Mountain Lake.
The WVWA partnered with the Bedford Regional Water Authority to construct the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Plant in 2017. McEvoy said a new plant on that side of the lake could be beneficial, but unlikely. He doubted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission would approve a second treatment plant drawing water from the lake.
To get public water quickly to the area, McEvoy said a storage tank would likely be the best solution. It could draw water from a well initially, but later be connected to a water line once one is extended to the area.
“It would be a good way to get started,” McEvoy said of a water storage tank.
Providing public water to a community won’t guarantee growth, McEvoy said. But he sees it as an important factor for commercial and industrial businesses looking to move into an new area.
McEvoy also warned that, while planning is now underway, it could take decades before all aspects of this plan are completed. “We see this as a 20 to 30 year plan,” he said.