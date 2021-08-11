Franklin County looks to expand public water to 'Southlake'

Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now the regional water authority is setting its sights on the southern side of Smith Mountain Lake as its next area of expansion.

Mike McEvoy joined a work session with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors last month to discuss the potential for growth in the Union Hall area that encompasses the southern portion of Smith Mountain Lake.

The discussion included possible paths to extend water lines from Westlake to reach the Union Hall area as well as ways to split funding between the county and water authority.

No decisions were made at the meeting concerning the path of any future public water lines or funding by supervisors. There was agreement to have McEvoy provide a cost analysis of the potential routes to be presented at a future meeting.

While it may take several years to extend water lines into Union Hall, the district’s representative Tommy Cundiff sees it as a potential boost for the community. The area hasn’t seen the same level of growth as the eastern and western sides of the lake have experienced in the past.

“Southlake is ready to be born,” Cundiff said of the potential of the water lines.