Franklin County Public Library December events

Rocky Mount Main Library
- Holiday book sale on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Gently used books, including classic and contemporary fiction and nonfiction, will be available for purchase. There will be books for all ages. A silent auction will be held for books published between 1848 and 1900. Bids close on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
- Gingerbread Giants will be on Dec. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. Participants of the free drop-in event will get to make life-size paper gingerbread people.
- Teen Advisory Committee meeting will be on Dec. 7 from 5-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. New members are welcome.
- Holiday decorating party will be on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12-17. Free snacks will be provided for those who decorate the Teen Room.
- Alone Together Club will meet on Dec. 14 from 4-6 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 4-6 p.m. The drop-in event is for gaming on the library's Nintendo Switch, board games, crafts and individual homework time.
- Mahjong classes are every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games with instruction are every Tuesday from 1-4:30 p.m.
- Genealogy Friends meet the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. to share research tips and tricks.
- Toddler Time for ages 0-5 is every Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.
- Story Time for ages 0-5 is every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m.
Westlake Library Branch
- Holiday Artisan Market on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Unique and handcrafted items made by local artists, artisans and crafters will be available for purchase. Dec. 11 is the inclement weather date.
- Shaker Greeting Card on Dec. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be for ages 7-13. Registration is required by Dec. 3. To register, call 483-3098, option 2. Participants will make winter-themed shaker cards using tiny, cheerful items that move about when the card is being shook.
- DMV Connect on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. The DMV's mobile unit will offer transactions including REAL ID, drivers' licenses, disable parking placards, vehicle registration and titles and hunting and fishing licenses. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at dmvnow.com.
- Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To donate, schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
- Story Time for ages 0-5 is every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.