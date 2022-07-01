Franklin County Public Library events in July

Franklin County Public Library — Rocky Mount

Teen Tuesday featuring pastel paining for ages 12-17 will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 5.

Genealogy Friends will meet at 9 a.m. on July 6. Family history researchers of all levels will share research tips and tricks.

Jonathan Austin’s 24-Hour Emergency Juggling and Magic Services will be at the library at 2 p.m. on July 14.

A Friends of the Library book sale will take place on July 14 from 3-6:30 p.m., July 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and July 16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Open “browse and buy” hours will also be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays. Gently used bargain-priced books for all ages will be for sale. July’s specials relate to seafaring, sailing vessels, naval and maritime history and pirates.

Teen Tuesday featuring a teen mascot comic contest for ages 12-17 will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 19. The winning comic will be posted on social media and the creator will receive a prize.

SeaQuest Aquarium & Petting Zoom will be at the library at 10 a.m. on July 22.

Teen Tuesday featuring a Super Smash Bros. tournament for ages 12-17 will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 26. Sign-up is required by calling 483-3098, option 1.

Franklin County Public Library — Westlake

An American Red Cross blood drive will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 1. go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

A “snail and whale” craft session for ages 5-10 will take place on July 5. Participants will make their own snail and whale to based on the picture book “The Snail and the Whale.” They will be able to take home a materials and ideas list to create a diorama showing where they think the characters went on their adventures.

Jonathan Austin’s 24-Hour Emergency Juggling and Magic Services will be at the library at 10 a.m. on July 14.

SeaQuest Aquarium & Petting Zoom will be at the library at 2 p.m. on July 22.

Shark School for ages 3-5 will be from 2-3 p.m. on July 26, 27 and 28. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.