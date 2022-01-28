Franklin County Public Library February events

Rocky Mount/Main Library (355 Franklin Street)

Genealogy for Everyone will be on Feb. 10 from 5-7 p.m. Research historian John H. Whitfield will be at the library to discuss family history research tools and techniques applicable to all historical backgrounds and experiences. Registration for the free event is required by calling 483-3098, option 1.

Kalimba thumb piano construction session will be on Feb. 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 4-12. The African musical instrument will be constructed using hair pins. It can be played using one’s thumbs to pluck the “tines” to make sounds. Registration for the free event is required by Feb. 15 by calling 483-3098, option 1. The snow date is Feb. 24.

Teen Advisory Committee meetings will be on Feb. 1 and 15 from 5-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. Committee members will discuss upcoming programs and projects. New members are welcome to attend.

Alone Together Club meetings will be Feb. 8 and 22 from 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. The sessions allow teens the opportunity to drop by to study, enjoy take-and-make craft kits, share and listen to music or use the Nintendo Switch or Xbox for tournaments.

Mahjong classes will be every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games will take place every Tuesday from 1-4:30 p.m.

Genealogy Friends will meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.

A Friends of the Library book sale will take place on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Toddler Time will take place on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Westlake Library Branch (84 Westlake Road, #109)

A children’s coat and diaper drive will take place throughout the month. The library is asking that clean and gently used children’s coats of all sizes and disposable diapers of all sizes be donated. Donations will go to Lake Christian Ministries for distribution throughout the Smith Mountain Lake community.

A blood drive will take place on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.

The AARP Foundation will be offering free tax aide by appointment from Feb. 23-April 13 for taxpayers over the age of 50 and have low-to-moderate income. Individuals who want assistance can pick up an information packet at the library, then make an appointment by calling 540-627-6847.

A watercolor paint session for ages 5-10 will be on Feb. 22 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Participants will paint a valentine heart that looks like stained glass. Space is limited. Registration is required by Feb. 17 by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

A Lego Club meeting for ages 5 and over will be on Feb. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.