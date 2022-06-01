Franklin County Public Library June events

Franklin County Public Library

in Rocky MountGenealogy Friends on June 1 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Family history researchers of all levels will share research tips and tricks.

Book sales will be on June 9 from 3-6:30 p.m., June 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Gently used, bargain priced books for children, young adults and adults will be on sale. June specials include history books on the Civil War, World Wars I and II.

Teen Tuesdays will take place every Tuesday in the month from 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. Participants will gather in the Teen Room for games, crafts and snacks. Every other Tuesday will start off with a quick Teen Advisory Committee meeting and will feature an option activity. The activity for June 7 will be “Light-up-Lightning Bugs.” Cereal boxes and fairy lights will be used to paint the night sky and light it up with fireflies. Call 483-3098, option 1 to register or stop by the second floor circulation desk. The June 21 activity will be “Dungeons and Dragons Sampler.” Individual fantasy characters and mini-quests will be created for a night of adventure.

The kickoff party for the Summer Learning Program will be held on June 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount.

The Virginia Children’s Theatre will be staging “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” on June 9 at 2 p.m.

Franklin County Public Library at Westlake

An acoustic concert with Mike DeGiorgi will be on June 14 from 3-4 p.m. DeGiorgi performs songs that often feature Smith Mountain Lake or Franklin County as a backdrop and range from comedic to tear-jerking.

The Virginia Children’s Theatre will be staging “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” on June 9 at 10 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be on June 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to register.

DMV Connect will be at the library on June 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be closed from 12-1 p.m.