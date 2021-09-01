 Skip to main content
Franklin County Public Library September events
Franklin County Public Library September events

Rocky Mount/Main Branch events:

Cookbook Blow-Out Sale

Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-4p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hundreds of gently used cookbooks at rock-bottom prices. Cheap eats, gourmet, international, desserts, celebrity chefs, holiday, vegetarian and vegan and much more.

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Exhibition

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” is a poster exhibition by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the National Endowment for the Humanities on the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications. On display during the month of September. Free.

Monthly Used Book Sale

Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teen Services Kick-Off

Sept. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Quiplash, SUPERFIGHT, DIY fidget toys and putty/slime, and podcasting demo. Free pizza & snacks. RSVP appreciated but not required. Call 483-3098, option 1. Free.

Medicare 101

Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m., Oct. 12 from 10-11 a.m. and Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m.

No-pitch info sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group. Free.

Mahjong

Tuesdays from 1-4:30 p.m.

All levels welcome. Free.

Genealogy Friends

First Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Open to anyone interested in family history research. Free.

Toddler Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Ages 0-5. Free.

Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Ages 0-5. Free.

Westlake Library Branch events:

Blood Drive

Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

“Can You Talk Like a Pirate?” Trivia Night

Sept. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day and show off your nautical knowledge during this game night for all ages. Free.

Medicare 101

Sept. 14 from 1-2 p.m., Oct. 12 from 1-2 p.m., Nov. 9 from 1-2 p.m.

No-pitch info sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group. Free.

Story Time

Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Ages 0-5. Free.

