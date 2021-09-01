Franklin County Public Library September events

Rocky Mount/Main Branch events:
Cookbook Blow-Out Sale
Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-4p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hundreds of gently used cookbooks at rock-bottom prices. Cheap eats, gourmet, international, desserts, celebrity chefs, holiday, vegetarian and vegan and much more.
20th Anniversary of 9/11 Exhibition
“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” is a poster exhibition by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the National Endowment for the Humanities on the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications. On display during the month of September. Free.
Monthly Used Book Sale
Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teen Services Kick-Off
Sept. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Quiplash, SUPERFIGHT, DIY fidget toys and putty/slime, and podcasting demo. Free pizza & snacks. RSVP appreciated but not required. Call 483-3098, option 1. Free.
Medicare 101
Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m., Oct. 12 from 10-11 a.m. and Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m.
No-pitch info sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group. Free.
Mahjong
Tuesdays from 1-4:30 p.m.
All levels welcome. Free.
Genealogy Friends
First Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Open to anyone interested in family history research. Free.
Toddler Time
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Ages 0-5. Free.
Story Time
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Ages 0-5. Free.
Westlake Library Branch events:
Blood Drive
Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
“Can You Talk Like a Pirate?” Trivia Night
Sept. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day and show off your nautical knowledge during this game night for all ages. Free.
Medicare 101
Sept. 14 from 1-2 p.m., Oct. 12 from 1-2 p.m., Nov. 9 from 1-2 p.m.
No-pitch info sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group. Free.
Story Time
Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Ages 0-5. Free.