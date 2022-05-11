Franklin County real estate tax bills go out

If they haven’t already, Franklin County residents should soon receive their real estate tax statements for twice-a-year billing.

“Our treasurer is looking at May 2 to get those bills out in the mail,” Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said at an April 19 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting.

In March 2020, the board approved a transition to twice-a-year real estate tax collection, beginning in 2022. Reminders about twice-a-year billing were mailed to residents in March.

In the past, the amount owed in real estate property tax was due in December. Starting in 2022, the amount that would have been due in December is instead due in two installments, the first in June and the second in December.

“As long as taxes are paid on time, the total amount due in calendar year 2022 will be the same, simply divided into two equal payments,” a May 2 Franklin County press release said.

The bills that just went out do show both amounts, though, Franklin County Treasurer Susan Wray told The Franklin News-Post on Monday.

“They’re showing two separate installments on the first bill: the first installment, which is due June 6, and then it’s showing a future installment which will be the December billing,” Wray said. “But it does go ahead and show the taxpayer how much each installment will be, so that if the taxpayer wants to pay that future installment, they’ll know what the amount is.”

Wray stressed that, if the first installment is not paid by June 6, a 10% penalty will apply on June 7. If still unpaid on July 1, interest will start to accrue.

Importantly, twice-a-year tax billing and collection only applies to real estate property taxes. Personal property taxes are still only due in one installment, in December.

“They’re not doing two installments on personal property,” Wray said. “Personal property will not be mailed until around October, and the due date for personal property will be Dec. 5.”

The second real estate tax installment will be due Dec. 5, as well.

Twice a year collection was introduced “in response to citizen requests to reduce the burden of paying all annual real estate taxes during the December holiday season,” the May 2 Franklin County press release said. “...If your real estate taxes are to be paid by your bank or mortgage company, the tax statement will be mailed to them.”

Personal and real estate property tax bills can be paid over the phone by calling 1-888-272-9829, online at franklinvatax.com/taxSearch and through the mail or in person at the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office, 1255 Franklin St. Suite 101 in Rocky Mount. More information about making tax payments can be found online at franklincountyva.gov/202/Tax-Rates-and-Due-Dates or franklinvatax.com.

