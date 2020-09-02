Franklin County residents 'Walk for Justice'

To honor the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, members of Black Lives Matter Franklin County led a march along the streets of Rocky Mount in a continued effort to help bring an end to systemic racism.
Dozens of marchers took to the streets Friday with a stop at the Franklin County courthouse where attendees and planned speakers peacefully protested the Confederate statue that stands on the front lawn there.
“To be standing here and to see this statue still here, should give us great pause,” said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke chapter of the NAACP.
During King’s march 57 years ago, he delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. In his speech, King called for an end to racism.
“Some are just becoming aware of the extreme injustices happening around them,” Hale said. “The people who know their God will stand firm and take action. We are citizens of this United States of America. We are entitled to the right of justice. Let us all unite in the battle cry for justice.”
Martinsville Vice Mayor Chad Martin said he attended the 50th anniversary march in 2013 in Washington D.C., and he noticed that the same issues from 1963 still exist today.
“In 1963, they marched for jobs, justice and equality,” Martin said. “They marched for the same things at the 50th anniversary march, and we are marching for the same things today.”
Henry Turnage, a Black Franklin County citizen, who has been vocal in advocating for the removal of the courthouse statue, said he believes the courtroom has never been free of racism.
“There is no way this statue can stay here and this building does its job,” he said. “My son cannot come in here and receive justice the way a white person’s son can. Franklin County has to move forward together. Our children are going to be subject to these laws.”
Franklin County School Board Member Penny Blue added that members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors recently claimed that Booker T. Washington donated funds to the erection of the statue, and “that is a lie,” she said.
Blue, the school board’s only Black member, is also a volunteer at Booker T. Washington National Monument.
She is one of the founders of the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument, was president there for six years and remains on the monument’s board.
“We do our research, and historians do their research,” Blue said. “Extensive research has been done on this particular point. There is no record whatsoever where he donated a dime to this statue. He placated like we have to placate on a daily basis.
There is documentation where other people donated, and you know they would have documentation if Booker T. did — and there is none.”
Also protesting the statue was the Rev. Walter Lawson, president of the Franklin County chapter of the NAACP. Lawson also denounced the statue, calling it “a symbol of hatred and a knee on the neck of the Black citizens of Franklin County.”
“It is past time for this statue to be removed from the courthouse grounds and public square,” Lawson said. “We are not asking that the monument be destroyed, but placed in a museum or other appropriate place. This nation is hurting and is in a sad state. We are in desperate need of spiritual and physical healing. Now is the time to remove this statue. Now is the time to end the systemic racism. All lives matter, and all lives cannot matter until Black lives matter. In the words of the late John Lewis, ‘let us continue to make good trouble.’ ”
When the speakers concluded, young marchers led the group to the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market where attendees enjoyed food, music and games. Local vendors were on hand selling handmade shirts and other products.
“This is going to continue with us,” said Bridgette Craighead, president of Black Lives Matter Franklin County. “We wanted to bring history here and show the county and the world that we don’t have to tear up our home to get our point across.
We can simply show love to the ones who hate us and let them know that, hey, you can hate us, but we love you. We’re here in this county and we’re not going nowhere so you might as well get used to it.”
Black Lives Matter Franklin County boasts nearly 140 members. For more information, contact protestwithlove@gmail.com.
