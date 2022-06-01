Franklin County, Rocky Mount receive over $1.5M from Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

Franklin County and the town of Rocky Mount will receive more than $1.5 million from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for two specific projects.

The county has been promised $1.5 million to support development at Summit View Business Park, specifically its 118-acre Dogwood site. Rocky Mount, meanwhile, will get $44,940 for the Cox site at the Rocky Mount Industrial Park.

The tobacco commission grant money is being used to prime sites around Virginia for development.

“The speed of business has accelerated,” Franklin County Economic Development Director Beth Simms said. “...The pandemic put everybody behind. When people were making site decisions they...would kind of take their time and narrow it down. ... Now, they want to be up and going in 18 months.”

And that means the most attractive sites already have earthwork done, roads built and utilities installed.

“When site selectors and prospective businesses are looking at these sites, especially in Virginia, it’s pretty easy for them to eliminate certain sites early in the process because they’re not ready enough for them,” Rocky Mount Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership groups industrial sites into one of five tiers based on how ready they are for development, with tier one sites being the least ready and tier five sites being the most ready. The Franklin County and Rocky Mount projects will each use the grant money to reach a new level of readiness, hopefully increasing their appeal to developers and businesses.

According to a May 13 release from the tobacco commission, the Franklin County grant will be used at the Dogwood site to complete “grading of the 55+/-acre building pad for a 1 million square foot facility and associated parking, loading, and trailer spaces. The project would also include needed erosion and controls, storm sewer piping, and required best management practices.”

The ultimate goal is to produce a site that could support buildings, trailer storage and flex space.

“We’re hoping to land a client that needs one million square feet, really,” Simms said. “...Summit View is zoned as a regional enterprise park, so within that there’s a list of uses that are use by right...but we really take everything on a case by case basis.”

Simms said the county is pairing the $1.5 million tobacco commission grant with another $1 million grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.

“We’ve got a little over $2.5 million of state grant funds — no local dollars, all state grant funds — to do this work,” Simms said. “By next summer we would hope to have this phase of work complete.”

Rocky Mount, meanwhile will use its roughly $45,000 tobacco commission grant to take the Rocky Mount Industrial Park’s Cox site from tier two to tier four. Pinard said the work to get there will largely involve completing certain architectural and engineering surveys by the end of 2023’s first quarter.

“It’s mostly about having the documentation on hand for when business prospects are looking at the site,” Pinard said. “...You can refer to the geo-technical report, which would get into what the grading costs would be. Other reports that are part of this are a one foot topographical survey...an endangered species review, Waters of the U.S. delineation, preliminary environmental review.”

The 38-acre Cox site is owned solely by the town of Rocky Mount, and is attached to the land that forms the rest of the industrial park.

Pinard said the local workforce and size of the site helped the town develop target industries, including wood product manufacturing, computer and electronic manufacturing and food manufacturing, but stressed that the town remains open to the possibilities.

“We are not at all hemmed in by those target sectors,” Pinard said. “We have target sectors because it’s good to have a vision for the property, but when the property is as undeveloped as it is, it’s very much a blank slate.”

