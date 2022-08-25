JOE BARATY PHOTO
Members of Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad are front row, from left: captains Kurstin Tucker, Keely James, Cierra Feazell, Madi Nunn, Madison Holland and Kayce Holland (no pictured). Middle row, from left: coach Vanessa Stone, Carrie Haynes, Hope Nichols, Kirsten Compton, Olivia Pate, Cameron Tosh, Patience Holland, Annika Carter, Za’Nya Craighead, Grace Hubbard, Olivia Phillips and coach Marsha Lopez Back row, from left: Alisha Harris, Emily MacDermott, Alexis Spade, Aliyah Spade, Saddie St. Clair, McKenna Roderick, Ashlyn Oliver, Ella Stump and Kamari Hash.