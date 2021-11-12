Franklin County School Board approves $2M in carryover appropriations

The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted Monday to approve three operating carryover appropriation requests totaling $2.04 million sought by Superintendent Bernice Cobbs to pay for employee bonuses and school security improvements.
“This is for the safety of our children. It’s for the recognition of our hardworking staff. It’s carryover funds. It’s a well-thought-out and meticulously made plan,” Jon Atchue, who represents the Gills Creek District on the board, said when he motioned to approve the requests.
The first recommendation provides $1,000 bonuses to full- time school division employees and $500 bonuses to part time employees. The total cost of the bonuses is $1.41 million. Bonuses for the division’s 1,250 full time employees total $1.25 million. Bonuses for the division’s 126 part time employees total $63,000. Taxes account for an additional $100,445.
“We want to recognize the workload on our staff,” Cobbs said. “All of our staff members have put out extra efforts and taken on extra workloads for us to keep our schools open. We cannot do this without our staff members.”
The second recommendation sought the appropriation of $518,760 for the completion of a secure entrance project at Snow Creek Elementary School. According to a presentation by Cobbs, the project will be bid on and awarded early next year. Construction is anticipated to start in May.
Cobbs said the price tag for the project is the result of the “complexity of the work that needs to be done.” The project will relocate the main, principal’s, guidance and nurse’s offices to a part of the building where two classrooms are currently located.
“That proposal is a very good proposal for Snow Creek,” G.B. Washburn, who represents the Snow Creek District on the board, said. “The current layout of the building ... once you enter the building you’re in a hallway that has access to every part of the school. If we ever had a threat, they would have unlimited access to everything. This change is very well-thought-out and limits that access.”
The project represents one of two remaining schools that require renovations in order to have secure entrances.
The third recommendation sought the appropriation of $104,280 for the completion of a secure entrance project at Burnt Chimney Elementary School. The project has a similar anticipated timeline as Snow Creek.
The project will turn an existing workroom into the school’s main office. Cobbs said the change will make the school “so much more secure.”
Final approval will be given by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 16.
The board also unanimously voted to submit an HVAC Replacement and Improvement Grant application to the Virginia Department of Education to secure funding to replace the HVAC system at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. The application requests $1.23 million for the project.
C. David Terry, director of business and finance, noted that Gov. Ralph Northam previously set aside $250 million for HVAC projects.
The rationale for the need for the HVAC replacement included in the application states that both Benjamin Franklin Middle School West, which was built in 1979, and East, which was built in 1987, still have their original HVAC units. “The system is old and in need of replacement,” the application stated. “The replacement of the system will insure better air exchange rates and a more efficient system to delivery better air quality.”
The grant requires a 100% local match. The school division is planning to use $1.5 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief) III funds to supply the local match.
The timeline included in the application indicates that the project will be open for bids in February. The projected completion date is September 2024.
The deadline for divisions to submit applications for the HVAC Replacement and Improvement Grant program is Nov. 15. As part of the application process, divisions have to obtain approval from the Virginia Department of Education. Franklin County Public Schools received approval from Ann Belanger, an architectural consultant for the department, on Nov. 3.
The appropriations leave the division with a $423,125 remaining cash basis carryover. Cobbs said a recommendation for new school buses will likely come at a later date assuming the funds aren’t prioritized to assist with the HVAC project.
Factors that contributed that the higher than usual carryover that Cobbs outlined include hybrid instruction, personnel turnover and federal grants.
“It is important to note that this is an unusual amount of carryover funding for our budget,” Jeff Worley, the vice chair and Rocky Mount District representative, said. “Normally it’s less than $600,000.”