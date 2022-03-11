Franklin County School Board approves budget that includes pay scale increases

The Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 proposed budget asks the county for approximately $886,000 more than last year.

At a Monday evening school board meeting to consider the division’s proposed 2022-23 budget, Bernice Cobbs, division superintendent, said most of that money will support pay scale increases.

“A step increase with a minimum 5% raise is built into the 22-23 budget. The increase of 3% for the top of the salary scales is built into the proposed budget,” Cobbs said on Monday.

Minimum wage increases have also been accounted for in the budget, she said, as have increases to the division’s health plan rates.

Part of the local request increase will also be used to keep up with inflation-related expense increases.

“I think that is an extremely reasonable ask, locally, for that amount of money. ... I wish we could do more with salaries right now,” Jeff Worley, Rocky Mount District representative and vice chairperson, said at the Monday night meeting.

Meanwhile, the number of positions supported by the division should continue to decrease. Between staff reductions this year and next year, the division will have trimmed 21 positions across its 12 elementary schools.

“That’s where we’re seeing the greatest loss in ADM,” Cobbs said.

The division’s enrollment—otherwise known as its average daily membership (ADM)—is a big factor in determining its state funding allocation, which accounts for the largest share of its projected revenues. The division’s ADM has been dropping over the last 15 years.

As ADM decreases, so must the number of employees, teachers and otherwise.

On Monday, Boone District representative Dawn McCray clarified that the reductions have been accomplished through attrition rather than layoffs.

“You’re not backfilling positions if they go to retirement or you’re not able to fill them,” McCray said.

Cobbs also noted that the division will likely recommend doing a complete efficiency analysis some time in the fall.

“The goal will be to “right-size” the division to enrollment much like we’ve done with the teachers and staff over the past several years,” Cobbs said. “The analysis should be paid through the ESSER grant funds, as the impacts are pandemic-related.”

“Right-sizing” the division may impact facilities, class sizes, programs and transportation routes.

While the local request increased by about $886,000, the division’s overall 2022-2023 budget is approximately $115 million, roughly $16 million more than it was in 2021-2022. Most of that is due to a $14 million revenue increase thanks to ESSER III funds, which will be used for qualifying one-time expenses. Raises and inflation-related increases account for the remaining $2 million or so.

The school board members present on Monday—which was all of them except for Union Hall District representative P.D. Hambrick—unanimously approved the proposed budget, but that is not the final step in the budgeting process. Next, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors must approve the division’s budget. Cobbs presented the proposed budget to the board of supervisors on Tuesday afternoon and there may be subsequent meetings to workshop the budget before final approval in the next few weeks.

Cobbs indicated that final numbers will also be dependent on how the Virginia General Assembly handles school funding allocation this year, but on Monday she said the division’s operational budget was developed based on the more conservative proposal in the House of Delegates.

