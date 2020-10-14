Franklin County School Board asks what going back to school full time will take

Earlier in the meeting, a request by Superintendent Mark Church for the creation of a new technology administrator position to manage issues with virtual learning platforms did not receive unanimous support. The position will be funded for two years by a $45,000 grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and by additional coronavirus relief funds provided through the state.

Church said that the school administration needs someone focused solely on making sure online instruction is working properly and curriculums are being uploaded. “It’s a big hole for us,” he said. “We have people who have taken it on but they have other jobs as well.”

The person in this position could organize and develop the county’s virtual learning programs long term, Church said. “Online instructions aren’t going away. It’s getting more and more complex.”

Board members skeptical of the proposal suggested that one extra administrator wouldn’t effectively address the issues teachers are having with conducting online learning. Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue made the motion to grant Church’s request, which ultimately passed 5-3, with Blue, Washburn and Vice Chairman Jeff Worley voting to deny.

Other matters presented at Monday’s meeting: