Franklin County School Board to require temperature checks for students when school starts Sept. 8

^pBy MIKE ALLEN
The Franklin County School Board continued to tweak the preparations for reopening schools during an informational meeting held Monday night.
On a 6-2 vote, the board chose to have temperature checks for students conducted at every school for students, tasking Superintendent Mark Church and his staff with the implementation plan.
Blackwater District representative Arlet Greer questioned whether imposing the cumbersome temperature checking process on the staff would even be useful. “We put things into place. We have the the social distancing in the classroom with the facial coverings to keep the spread down. If they are asymptomatic and are not running a fever, we can’t really tell anyway,” she said.
“I would feel more comfortable if we did put it into place,” replied Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue, who made the motion to install them that ultimately passed. Greer and Boone District representative Donna Cosmato supplied the no votes.
The first day of classes will be Sept. 8.
The school board also discussed a plan to reallocate $20,000 from about $1.44 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds allotted to the school division. The reallocated money would be used to pay teacher’s aides to provide child care for staff members having difficulty securing such services during the pandemic.
Cosmato voiced a complaint about how this arrangement was proposed, saying school board members were notified of the program via email rather than having it presented for a vote in a public meeting. Church said he did not believe board action was necessary as the board gave staff discretion in spending the CARES Act funds.
After Cosmato raised the issue, the board held a vote, supporting the child care plan 6-2, with Cosmato and Greer voting against. Cosmato said the vote was moot as the plan was already in place, while Greer expressed a wish for the child care offerings to be available more broadly, not just to school staff.
Schools Finance Director David Terry said after the meeting that a full year of day care for the children of school employees could cost $180,000.
