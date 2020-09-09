Franklin County Sheriff's deputy attends K-9 seminar

Franklin County Sheriff Deputy John Lavinder and K-9 Jethro recently attended a weeklong training seminar with Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue. Various agencies with Bloodhound Handlers gather each year for this training where Lavinder is an instructor. A bloodhound handler for 28 years, he is requested to instruct at seminars in various states and is annually hosted by an organization in Brazil as an international K-9 scent training instructor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.