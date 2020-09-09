You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County Sheriff's deputy attends K-9 seminar
0 comments

Franklin County Sheriff's deputy attends K-9 seminar

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Franklin County Sheriff's deputy attends K-9 seminar

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

Franklin County Sheriff Deputy John Lavinder and K-9 Jethro recently attended a weeklong training seminar with Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue. Various agencies with Bloodhound Handlers gather each year for this training where Lavinder is an instructor. A bloodhound handler for 28 years, he is requested to instruct at seminars in various states and is annually hosted by an organization in Brazil as an international K-9 scent training instructor.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest
Local News

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest

A North Carolina man was killed and a Franklin County woman wounded in a shooting incident early Saturday in the Snow Creek section of Franklin County, the sheriff’s office there said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel drum bands at The Harvester Jan. 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics