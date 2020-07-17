Franklin County still experiencing rise in COVID-19 cases

By BRIANA BARKER
Franklin County topped 100 cases last week and gained eight cases this week as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase.
At press time, VDH showed 117 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and seven hospitalizations.
West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell said the increase a couple weeks ago was due to vacation travel to hot spots. However, in an email on July 15, she said, “Most of our cases are community spread at this time. Some are among family members.”
The results from the 224 tests administered at Pigg River Community Center on June 30 are in, according to Bell who said the approximately six of those tested were positive.
“Open testing events usually don’t produce as many positives because anyone over 18 can come for any reason,” Bell said. “With our usual testing, physician clearance is needed.”
She added as a matter of policy the WPHD does not contact those with negative teest results and information about that was in the bags given to those who were tested.
Trinity packaging/ProAmpac confirmed that an employee at its Rocky Mount facility recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our thoughts are with the employee and their family, and we are committed to supporting all our employees during this unprecedented situation,” stated a July 12 press release from the company. “We are working closely with health officials and local authorities to determine appropriate next steps.”
West Piedmont Health District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said the company has not reached out to the health district to request employee testing. She added that an outbreak is considered to be two or more cases at the same facility, and she said is not aware of any additional cases but cautioned that could change through contract tracing.
The Industrial Avenue packaging company was closed for an undisclosed amount of time for cleaning and, according to the statement, all employees at the site were notified.
“We have conducted a thorough cleaning of our Rocky Mount facility by a certified third party, and have implemented stringent health and safety procedures across all our facilities – in line with guidance from CDC, State, and Local guidelines,” the statement read.
Another company that recently reported a closure stemming from an employee testing positive for COVID-19 was Empire Bakery Commissary. Rocky Mount Plant Manager Todd Lockhart said the Weaver Street facility halted production on June 25 due to an outbreak and also cited the rise in cases in the county as a concern. Lockhart said Empire resumed production on July 7.
“We would like to especially thank Jeanette Losee and Nancy Bell from the West Piedmont Health District, and Billy Ferguson and his staff at Franklin County Public Safety for their help,” Lockhart said. “Our associates’ health and safety are our number one concern, and we would also like to thank them for their continued efforts.”
Bell commended the company for its proactive actions. “Empire Foods contacted us very early in the game, and the company was very transparent and worked with us to inform workers and others,” she said.
Dairy Queen on Virginia 40 in Rocky Mount has been closed since finding out an employee tested positive for the virus July 12. Darlene Blankenship, office manager for Arrington Management Group, said the employee last worked at the store July 10. The store closed for a deep cleaning, and management has been working with health officials regarding testing its approximately 30 employees.
“The health and safety of our employees is important to us,” Blankenship said adding the company has added plexiglass for employee safety, as well as requirements to wear masks and gloves and to complete a health assessment before each shift.
Trucks from a cleaning company were at the site on Wednesday to conduct a scheduled cleaning.
West Piedmont Health District would not confirm any cases stemming from the Dairy Queen location.
“We do not ID companies by name unless they have reported an outbreak publicly,” Bell said, adding she was unaware if there was an outbreak at the restaurant.
Blankenship said the store hoped it would reopen July 17, but could not confirm it.
