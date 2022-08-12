Franklin County students head back to school

Students of Franklin County Public Schools returned for the 2022-23 school year Wednesday.

Boones Mill Elementary School Principal Amy Shaver said students and staff members are excited to be back and will spend the first few days getting readjusted to school routines.

“A lot of the focus on the first day is building classroom community — getting to ... learn each other and procedures. You want to create a classroom community and a family-type atmosphere … but also just, ‘how do I turn on my Chromebook? How do I log in? I forgot my pencil,’” Shaver said, chuckling.

At the Franklin County School Board’s Monday meeting, Director of Operations Jason Guilliams noted the work done by the division’s custodians to prepare for the new year.

“This summertime work our custodians do is stressful, it’s hot. … They’ve done a really nice job in getting our buildings ready to be opened back up,” Guilliams said.

The school board echoed that praise.

“I think I speak for everybody when I say we all wish everybody a great first day of school. Thank you to teachers for getting everything together, bus drivers for pulling it all together,” Board Vice Chair Dawn McCray said.

Guilliams also thanked school families for their patience as the division grapples with a shortage of bus drivers, which could make students late to and from school this year.

“We’ve tried to be really proactive this summer … but we just know that there are going to be some challenges. Some days are going to be better than others but we’re going to our best. … We just ask for patience [and] understanding as we go through this together,” Guilliams said.