Franklin County superintendent visits SML Lions

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs spoke to members of SML Lions on Feb. 10. In her presentation she outlined her journey from a Franklin County farm through the joy of grade school teaching to a series of leadership roles culminating in her current position. She shared her clear vision for progress in Franklin County Public Schools and her commitment to the welfare and future success of her students. SML Lions Club member Tom Hamlin (left) thanked Cobbs and her husband Hildred for the presentation.