Franklin County to bring back September agricultural fair

This year’s Franklin County Agricultural Fair was given new life Tuesday after initial reports that it was canceled. Planning is now underway to hold an abbreviated fair on Sept. 17-18.

County staff was tasked last month to provide possible options on how bring back the fair this year as the state started to lift COVID-19 restrictions. At Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, Assistant County Administrator Mike Burnette said the county had the option to cancel this year’s fair and use the saved funds to enhance next year’s fair or to hold a shortened fair this year due to the limited time available.

Supervisors unanimously agreed to hold the fair this September.

“I think people are tired of sitting at the house,” said Ronnie Thompson, Boone District representative.

Burnette said it usually takes 10 to 12 months of planning and work to hold the fair each year. That would be compressed down to 60 to 90 days this year.

“It’s going to be tough for us to do even close to what we normally do, but we will pull together and do the very best we can,” Burnette said.