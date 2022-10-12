Franklin County youth mountain bike club to hit the trails Saturday at Waid Park

The Franklin County Youth Mountain Bike Club plans one of its first events — a free youth race — at Waid Park on Saturday.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with registration and check-in starting at 8:15.

“An adult guardian or parent needs to sign the children in by 8:30,” Franklin County Parks and Recreation Outdoor Recreation Manager Matt Ross said.

All youth will receive a race number plate and a finish time. Sticker packs and energy bars will be provided for all racers compliments of the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA).

Ross said the course for Saturday’s race is 3.5 miles long. The race will be timed, but non-competitive.

“Meaning, we’re not going to give first, second, third place. This is just an opportunity to experience what it’s like to race a mountain bike race,” Ross said.

Ross said the race course trail preparation and reroutes would not be possible without the support from Roanoke Outside and the local IMBA chapter, Blue Ridge Off Road Cyclists.

Ross said the race is open to any youth, including those from outside Franklin County or who are not members of the Franklin County Youth Mountain Bike Club.

The club has spent the last few years gathering steam, but this is its first official year in action. Melissa Talley with the Parks and Recreation department serves as the club’s head coach, with help from volunteer coaches John Dunn and David Wiseman.

“[The goal] is to introduce the sport of mountain biking to youth ... throughout Franklin County,” Ross said.

The club has about 16 members currently and is open to youth ages 11 to 15. The club has 10 mountain bikes for kids who don’t have their own. When the club is not meeting, those bikes are transported and stored in a trailer.

Ross said the club practices at Waid Park every Saturday and plans to be active in the fall and spring.

“It’s 100% mountain biking ... 100% off-road riding and using a bike that has gears,” Ross said.

He said the average participant is at a very beginner level. Most of them have experience with BMX or single-speed bikes, not mountain bikes.

“We’re targeting kids that have very limited experience on a mountain bike as well as kids that have never had a mountain bike before but are interested in learning how. ... We’re teaching through the learning curve of how to shift gears, when to shift gears,” Ross said.

The club — and the race on Saturday — take advantage of the 15 miles of trails at Waid Park.

“So many folks who use Waid Park never explore beyond the sports fields. They come here for the river fishing, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, but they don’t know there are some really neat trails,” Ross said.

Anyone who wants to check out the trails after the race is more than welcome; family members and spectators are encouraged to stay after the race and ride the trails.

“So parents, siblings, whoever, community members — come ride your bike at Waid Park Saturday starting at about 10 o’clock,” Ross said.