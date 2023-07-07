Franklin Memorial Park recently launched an online survey to update lot ownership records and also to determine the types of products and services customers are most interested in learning more about.

“Since Franklin Memorial Park’s original founding in the 1960s, some cemetery lot owners and their families may have forgotten about their original purchase, and/or their contact information has changed over the last 60-plus years,” said Haley Shively, Franklin Memorial Park’s office manager. “Our goal with this survey is to ensure we have the most up-to-date information for lot owners going forward, to see if their burial and memorialization needs have changed, and to share with them the products and pre-planning services we offer.”

The lot ownership survey collects basic information – including name, address, number of spaces purchased and assigned – that will be updated in a master database Franklin Memorial Park uses for communication purposes going forward.

“We take customer privacy very seriously, and as such, never share or sell any customer information with outside parties,” Shively said.

“The survey information is just another tool we’re using as part of our ongoing commitment to both modernize and beautify Franklin Memorial Park, while keeping it as a place that preserves and respects loved one’s memories.”

The survey is available online at www.fmpcemetery.com through July 31, and mailed hard copies can also be requested or it can be completed over the phone by calling the cemetery’s main office at 540-483-7675.