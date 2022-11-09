 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free Clinic celebrates 30th anniversary

  • 0
bernard healthcare center

Bernard Healthcare Center in Rocky Mount is marking 30 years of service to the community.

The Free Clinic of Franklin County, now called Bernard Healthcare Center, will celebrate 30 years of continuous medical service to the vounty on Nov. 15, from 4 t 6 p.m. The event will feature tours and refreshments. All are welcome to attend.

Founded in 1992, the Free Clinic of Franklin County’s mission is to provide quality primary medical care and prescription medications for low-income uninsured and under-insured adults. The Clinic is located at 1171 Franklin St. within Schewel’s Plaza in Rocky Mount. For more information, visit www.bernardhealthcare.com or call (540) 489-7500.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Penhook community sees benefit in paid EMT staffing

Penhook community sees benefit in paid EMT staffing

A little over a year ago the Penhook community banded together to improve public safety in the community. Those efforts seem to be paying off with a new crew of paid paramedics and EMT staff and significant reduction in response times.

Watch Now: Related Video

Election security threats: Disinformation, account hijacking, voter intimidation