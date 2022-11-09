Free Clinic celebrates 30th anniversary

The Free Clinic of Franklin County, now called Bernard Healthcare Center, will celebrate 30 years of continuous medical service to the vounty on Nov. 15, from 4 t 6 p.m. The event will feature tours and refreshments. All are welcome to attend.
Founded in 1992, the Free Clinic of Franklin County’s mission is to provide quality primary medical care and prescription medications for low-income uninsured and under-insured adults. The Clinic is located at 1171 Franklin St. within Schewel’s Plaza in Rocky Mount. For more information, visit www.bernardhealthcare.com or call (540) 489-7500.