Friday is the last day to order bricks for Veteran's memorial

The Franklin County Veterans’ Memorial Commission is accepting brick orders for honored veterans through Aug. 15. Bricks are placed twice a year, once prior to Memorial Day and once prior to Veteran’s Day. Bricks are available in 4-by-8-inch pavers with up to three lines of text for $100, or 8-by-8-inch pavers with up to six lines of text for $200. For more information, call 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton at ccompton@rockymountva.org.
