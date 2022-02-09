Fundraiser organized to help 2-month-old

A local community has come together to support one of its youngest by organizing a spaghetti fundraiser and bingo event Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Redwood Community Center.

Proceeds will help cover medical bills for 2-month-old Madilynn Hope Spencer (Madi), who has been hospitalized for the past three weeks due to severe intestinal complications and sepsis.

Madi was born breech (feet-first) only two days before she was scheduled to be born via C-section.

Her parents, Rob and Sarah Spencer of Redwood, said she was not breathing when she was born and had no heartbeat.

“My water broke when we got to the (hospital) parking garage,” said Sarah. “They immediately took me up to the Labor and Delivery triage. She (Madi) was stuck with her arms over her head and her umbilical cord became prolapsed. She was intubated and rushed to the NICU, where she began a 72-hour cooling process to help give her organs time to recover and slow down brain damage.”

Madi was released from the NICU after 31 days and was able to go home with her family, which includes a sister, Abby (14); and a brother, Peyton (12).

She received a diagnosis of encephalopathy with suspected hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (hie), pulmonary hypertension, cranial instability and feeding difficulties.

“She had a G-tube placed while in the NICU to help with feedings because she could only eat a small amount from a bottle,” said Sarah. “The rest she is fed through her tube.”

Madi was home for only 10 days before she began throwing up bile and was admitted to the hospital for an intestinal blockage.

“After arriving to the pediatric unit, she began running a fever and became extremely pale and lethargic,” Sarah said. “It was decided to have exploratory surgery to see what the problem was.”

Doctors discovered that Madi had malrotation with volvus, necrotic bowel and severe sepsis. Half of her small intestine was resected along with her appendix and an ileostomy and mucus fistula was made.

“The doctor came in afterwards and said that, without that surgery, she would have died,” said Sarah. “Now she has a colostomy bag until her next surgery to re-connect the bowel.”

It is expected that Madi will undergo this procedure in a couple of weeks, as her stomach is not “waking up” as it should and is not tolerating the nutrition she needs.

“Madi will need to become nutritionally-stable before she will be ready to be released,” Sarah said.

Sarah is currently spending most days with Madi while Rob works and tends to the couple’s other children at home.

Sarah has resigned from her job at Franklin County High School in order to provide the home care that Madi is expected to need.

“I’m torn because I need to be here at the hospital and I need to be home with our other kids,” Sarah said. “We FaceTime constantly since restrictions won’t allow visitors under the age of 18, but it’s not the same. Rob visits a few times a week, but we all just miss each other. I know it kills him not being here, as much as it kills me not being there.”

The extended hospital stays and copays are adding up for the Spencers, but they are facing other expenses, as well.

“I think all of us have pretty much lived on take-out and fast food for the last two months,” Sarah said. “And after Madi was born, we had to go out and buy all new clothes to accommodate her feeding tube. Now, I’m slowly purchasing things to have here at the hospital such as hospital-friendly toys and items to try to make it feel more like home and try to stimulate her. I’m terrified to think about the medical bills that are adding up. From our complicated birth, to three surgeries to copays for follow-up appointments – it’s all so overwhelming.”

The family is extremely grateful to their friends, family, co-workers and the entire community for their “love, support and prayers,” Sarah added. “We have also received donations from the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund and the FCHS Eagle Elevation Fund.”

Saturday’s fundraiser, started by Redwood Community Farmers’ Market Owner Liz Pasley, has quickly become a community-wide effort.

“Madi’s story has spread quickly on social media and her story and fundraiser plans have been shared countless times,” Pasley said. “This is such a deserving family. They’re such good folks and this baby is so sweet.”

Spaghetti dinners with bread, salad and a dessert, will be sold Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., for $8 a plate. Drinks will be sold separately.

Dinners may be ordered as “take-out” or “dine-in.”

Those wishing to order plates to go, are encouraged to pre-order by calling 540-393-0986.

The event will also feature bingo for prizes.

“There are some really nice prizes for our Bingo winners,” Pasley said. “And these prizes are not from the big box stores. They are donated by local, small businesses. We have jewelry, lotions, furniture, gift cards and so much more. We really appreciate these businesses who stepped up to help this family in their time of need.”

Bingo packs will sell for $25. Additional packs will be sold for $10 each.

“We will also have a 50/50 raffle,” Pasley added.

“We live in such a great community,” she said. “When one is in trouble, everyone steps up. The goal is for this family to have no worries when they finally get to bring their baby home. We want them to have a peace of mind. People are praying for them and we are here for them. They may not know some of us or can see us, but we’re here.”

To follow Madi’s story and to read her “Daily Doses of Madi” entries, join her Mighti Madi Facebook group or follow the Redwood Community Farmers’ Market Facebook page.