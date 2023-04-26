Ruby

Ruby was pulled from a nearby kill shelter, and at 9 months old, this lovely lady has lots of spunk. She is somewhat guarded at first when meeting new dogs, but she absolutely loves people. The rambunctious beauty would love a home where her people can take her places and boost her confidence and spirit. She’s inquisitive and can usually be found with her nose to the ground smelling all the smells. Ruby weighs 51 pounds, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Blackie, domestic short hairEvery home needs a house panther, and the adoption center has several wonderful house panthers to choose from, including Blackie. This little man weighs just under 8 pounds and he’s spent most of his 2 years at the adoption center. Often black cats are overlooked by adopters, but they really do have wonderful, outgoing personalities and can certainly lower even the most stressed person’s blood pressure. Blackie gets along with other cats, and he would really love a safe, indoor home to call his own. Blackie is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.