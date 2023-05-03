Creole, domestic short hairAt 5 months old, Creole is a baby spice, but like his orange tabby cat friends, he’s always ready for action and excitement. Creole is a playful kitten and loves his toys and friends. He likely would do best in a home with another kitten. Creole is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Cypress, retriever/shepherdCypress, also known as Jada, was in a home with other dogs and cats. She does well with cats and prefers to be in her crate versus left in a room by herself. She also knows many commands, including “sit” and “down.” Cypress is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com
