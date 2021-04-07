Furry Friends of Franklin County

Max, border collie mix
Max is 6.5 years and weighs about 50 pounds and has plenty of pep in his step. Look into his gorgeous blue eyes and be hypnotized by his charm. He gets along with everyone and is up for most anything. He is crate trained and is heartworm positive, but will be treated before he’s adopted. He’s been neutered and vaccinated.
Sylvester, domestic short hair
Sylvester looks just like the kitty from the Bugs Bunny cartoons. He’s quite the character, too. Sylvester is about 1 year old and is a perfectly marked tuxedo (black and white) cat. He doesn’t mind the company of other cats and adores playing with toys. Sylvester has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.