Furry Friends of Franklin County

Lemi, domestic short hair
Lemi is a delightful 1-year-old girl. She always seems to be smiling, especially when there's a camera around. Her fur is a pretty dilute tortoiseshell color and she has pretty eyes, too. Lemi doesn't mind the company of other cats and would love a forever home soon. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Gosling, Anatolian shepherd mix
Gosling is 5 years and weighs 70 pounds. He was pulled from the county animal pound on June 25. He seems to get along with other dogs and would love an active family who would take him on walks and hikes. Gosling has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
