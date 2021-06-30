 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Elena, domestic short hair

Elena is an inquisitive tortoiseshell kitty who seems to be trying to find all the information she can about the world around her. She is a friendly girl who seems to get along with other cats but really prefers to have her own home with her own bed. Elena has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hurley, Labrador retriever mix

It's not known how Hurley might have lost her way, but this gorgeous 8-year-old found her way to the adoption center as a stray last month. She weighs 85 pounds and is ready to find a new forever home with a loving family. As her breed is, she's really happy with everyone, including other dogs. Hurley has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

