Furry Friends of Franklin County

Jazz, shepherd/terrier mix
Turn up the volume—it’s Jazz! This delightful boy is still an energetic youngster with a zest for life, especially when it comes to playtime. He would love a home with a fenced yard and a family to take him with them on outings. He doesn’t mind the company of other pups. He’s also been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Isla, domestic short hair
Isla is a tortoiseshell girl who, although she’s an adult, is on the petite side. She is quite affectionate and loves to be around her people. She doesn’t mind other cats, either. This beautiful girl would make a great addition to any famiy, and she’s patiently waiting. Isla has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.