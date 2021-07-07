 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friskie, domestic long hair

Friskie is a gorgeous, solid black kitty with silky soft fur. She’s a young adult but still loves to play with toys, especially fuzzy toy mice. Friskie also doesn’t mind the company of other cats. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Mississippi Lil Man, border collie

MLM is a senior fellow who is looking for a soft bed, some hearty ear scratches and lots of treats. He seems to get along with other dogs. He’s also been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fort Worth Shooting Leaves 8 Injured; No Suspects in Custody

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics