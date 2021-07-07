Furry Friends of Franklin County

Friskie is a gorgeous, solid black kitty with silky soft fur. She’s a young adult but still loves to play with toys, especially fuzzy toy mice. Friskie also doesn’t mind the company of other cats. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

MLM is a senior fellow who is looking for a soft bed, some hearty ear scratches and lots of treats. He seems to get along with other dogs. He’s also been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.