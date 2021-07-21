 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Atlas, hound and terrier mix

Atlas is a handsome 3-year-old who came to the adoption center from a neighboring pound. He is sweet and playful, including with other dogs. He would, however, prefer a home without cats. Atlas has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Creole, domestic short hair

Creole has many years on his senior body, but still has a lot of love to give. He’s a handsome dude looking for a warm, cozy bed so he can take endless cat naps. He doesn’t mind other cats, but would need an indoor-only home to stay safe. Creole has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

