Furry Friends of Franklin County

Atlas is a handsome 3-year-old who came to the adoption center from a neighboring pound. He is sweet and playful, including with other dogs. He would, however, prefer a home without cats. Atlas has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Creole has many years on his senior body, but still has a lot of love to give. He’s a handsome dude looking for a warm, cozy bed so he can take endless cat naps. He doesn’t mind other cats, but would need an indoor-only home to stay safe. Creole has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.