Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Jack, cattle dog mix

At just 6 years old, Jack found himself in need of a new home after his owner died. He's a happy-go-lucky guy who seems to get along with other dogs and would love an active family who would take him on walks and hikes. Jack has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Tweety, domestic short hair

A svelte, 2-year-old, Tweety might not sing but she can make an excellent companion. Tweety has mostly outgrown her crazy kitten phase but is super sweet and lovable. She gets along with other cats, too. Tweety has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

