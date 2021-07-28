Furry Friends of Franklin County

Cora, domestic short hair
Cora is a gorgeous tortie/tabby girl with pretty markings. She gets along with other cats and, while she’s fully grown, does love to play with toys. She’d rather have an indoor-only home for safety reasons. Cora has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Cinnamon Swirl, Chihuahua mix
Cinnamon Swirl is a 7-year-old petite girl, who weighs about 25 pounds. She loves people and treats, but would prefer a home without other dogs. Cinnamon Swirl has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She would love a forever home soon!