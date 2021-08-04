Furry Friends of Franklin County

Lora, domestic short hair

Many animal shelters around the area are dealing with an abundance of kittens this time of year. Lora is one of many kittens available for adoption. She’s a sweet girl who loves to play with her toys and her kitten friends and would love to have a companion to play with. Lora has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Maggie, retriever mix

Don’t tell Maggie that in dog years she’s considered a senior. At 8 years old, she still acts like a spunky puppy. She is currently in foster care recuperating from leg surgery but will be available for adoption soon. Maggie has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She can’t wait to find humans who will love her forever.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.