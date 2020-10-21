 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Mittens

Mittens

Mittens, domestic short hair

Mittens is a beautiful girl with soft, downy fur. She’s sad because she’s been patiently waiting for her forever family. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats. She’s also been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Furry Friends of Franklin County

Sam

Sam, bluetick coonhound

Sam is 7 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He’s a typical breed as he likes to bark at everything. He has done well with smaller dogs and tested well with cats. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

